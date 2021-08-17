Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning! We’re starting off another busy day of trading with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
But before that, take a moment to look over some of the most important stock market news from Monday. The extra context can help understand why the market is acting the way it is today.
With that, let’s get to those pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) stock is soaring roughly 23% higher about a week after listing on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares are climbing more than 21% higher with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock is sitting over 14% higher this morning after revealing plans to discuss earnings and clinical trial data on Sept. 7.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares are gaining more than 12% with the release of its earnings report for Q2.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is running nearly 12% higher after announcing a collaborative agreement with Cryptodigital to acquire cryptocurrency miners.
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares are getting an over 10% boost with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) stock is increasing more than 8% despite a lack of news this morning.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares are heading over 8% higher as retail traders take a liking to the stock.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock is rising more than 7% after announcing the publication of peer-reviewed results from its clinical trial of a coronavirus antibody.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) shares are up over 7% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is diving more than 16% after filing its most recent earnings results with the SEC.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares are taking an over 13% beating with the release of its Q2 2021 earnings report.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock is likewise falling more than 13% after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of 2021.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares are also declining over 13% thanks to its most recent earnings report.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock joins the list of companies dipping more than 13% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares are dipping close to 12% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) stock is also decreasing nearly 12% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are losing over 10% of their value, which continues negative movement from Monday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock is heading more than 10% lower after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down over 9% after the Madras High Court ruled it must remove all contaminated material inside the Sterlite copper plant.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.