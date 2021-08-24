Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investor! We’re getting ready for another busy day of trading with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.

Now let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is soaring 47% on news of CFO Richard Casten purchasing 50,000 shares.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares climbing more than 22% after announcing FDA approval for its treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock is sitting over 13% higher after announcing its first-ever annual investor day event.
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares are heading 12% higher following its announcement that it acquired American Laboratory Trading.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock is seeing a more than 11% increase as some Hong Kong stocks are recovering.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares are jumping over 11% after releasing its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) stock is getting a more than 11% boost in trading this morning.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares are rising over 9% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) stock is gaining more than 8% as it joins other Chinese stocks rising today.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares are up nearly 8% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock is diving close to 28% after announcing top-line results from a Phase 2b clinical trial.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares are taking an over 7% beating after a recent rally sent it soaring.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock is pulling back almost 7% after rallying on Monday.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) shares are dropping more than 6% after running higher yesterday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) stock is decreasing over 6% in pre-market trading today.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares are declining more than 6% after sleep apnea news boosted the stock on Monday.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) stock is dipping over 5% on no clear news this morning.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares are losing more than 4% of their value after announcing the closing of a private placement.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock is heading close to 4% lower, which continues negative movement from Monday.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 3% after FDA approval news boosted it higher yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.