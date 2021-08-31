Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! We’re jumping right into another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
There’s a wide variety of reasons for shares moving today. They range from earnings reports to retail traders short-squeezing their favorite stocks.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock is rocketing more than 1,111% due to a 2-for-25 reverse ADS split.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are soaring over 47% higher on news of it picking a new pipeline candidate.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is flying more than 37% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares are gaining 21% after Arcadia Research floated around the idea of buying the company.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock is climbing nearly 14% higher on no clear news today.
- Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) shares are increasing almost 12% on what could be a short-squeeze.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is getting an over 11% boost after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares are increasing more than 10% on news it will join the S&P MidCAp 400.
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is rising over 7% on no clear news this morning.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock is up more than 7% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock is falling over 11% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares are taking a more than 9% beating ahead of normal trading hours today.
- Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) stock is dropping close to 9% after iPhone 13 rumors sent is soaring yesterday.
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares are decreasing over 7% after gaining for days following its IPO.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock is declining about 7% after announcing changes to its leadership team.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares are also dipping about 7% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock is losing close to 7% of its value this morning.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares are heading more than 6% lower after running higher alongside Globalstar yesterday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are slipping nearly 5% this morning.
- Direxion Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) close out the pre-market stock movers for today down over 4%.
