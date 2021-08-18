Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! We’re halfway through the week but still going strong with a peek at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
But hold on just a second. Let’s take a moment to review yesterday’s stock news first. That extra context can help us understand what’s happening today.
Now that we’re up to speed, let’s dive into today’s pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock is gaining more than 66% this morning as shares continue positive movement from news yesterday.
- Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) shares were climbing nearly 19% in pre-market trading today.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) stock is rising over 14% after releasing its Q2 earnings report yesterday.
- Briacell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares are soaring more than 10% in what could be a short squeeze of the company.
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) stock is heading over 10% higher with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are increasing more than 10% on news of it opening a WeChat call center.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock is seeing an over 10% boost after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares are getting a more than 10% push higher despite a lack of news.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is jumping over 9% higher after going public last week.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares are up more than 9% on no apparent news today.
10 Top Losers
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock is diving 11% in pre-market trading today.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares are falling almost 11% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is retreating more than 10% after running higher on Tuesday.
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) shares are dropping over 9%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock is pulling back more than 6% this morning after a rally yesterday.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are dipping over 6% with the most recent news being its completed merger with SPAC Greenvision Acquisition last week.
- Xeris Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:XERS) stock is retreating more than 6% this morning after a rally on Tuesday.
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares are decreasing nearly 6% on no apparent news this morning.
- Aerocentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) stock is pulling back over 5% after getting a boost in trading yesterday.
- BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 5% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.