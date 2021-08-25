Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! We’re halfway through the week and what better way to begin the day than with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
But before that, consider checking out our quick overview of what the market did yesterday. That extra context can be helpful in understanding stock movements today.
Now let’s get into those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) stock is rocketing more than 225% higher on news of shareholders approving a business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares are soaring over 38% despite a lack of news but it could be related to a short squeeze of the stock that started last week.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock is rising 17%, which continues positive movement from Tuesday.
- Universal Security (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares are gaining more than 14% on no apparent news.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock is getting an over 11% boost with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares are increasing more than 10% as a rally of the meme stock continues.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock is climbing nearly 10% higher after shares surged in after-hours trading yesterday.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares are jumping 9% higher on no news but the company is preparing to present at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress next month.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock is heading over 8% higher after shares rallied on Tuesday.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares are up 8% as it joins the list of stocks rallying lately.
10 Top Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is diving more than 18% as allegations are made about its Alzheimer’s disease treatment clinical trial data.
- Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares are taking an over 13% beating on no clear news this morning.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock is falling more than 11% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) shares are pulling back over 8% after a rally on Tuesday.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock is decreasing more than 7% after announcing the termination of a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares are retreating about 7% after running higher yesterday.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock is declining over 6% after rallying during the previous day of trading.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares are losing around 6% of their value following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is 6% lower after taking off higher on Tuesday.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% after a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.