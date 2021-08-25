TSM Stock: The Taiwan Semiconductor Price Hike News Giving Shares a Lift Today

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock is taking off on Wednesday following reports that the company is planning for price hikes.
According to anonymous sources speaking to DigiTimes, Taiwan Semiconductor is going to increase prices for its mature and advanced chip manufacturing. This change comes as the chip shortage continues to affect tech companies.
So just how much will Taiwan Semiconductor increase the price of its chips? The report claims that the biggest price hike is coming to 16nm and above chips, which will jump by as much as 20%. In the case of mature sub-16nm chips, prices are expected to increase by about 10%.
The next big question is when will these price hikes from Taiwan Semiconductor go into effect? It won’t be long as the reports claim the new pricing will be used for orders filled in December. That means the new prices will be in full force for 2022.
This isn’t the first time this year that Taiwan Semiconductor has changed its prices in light of the chip shortage. The company also nixed all discounts for orders in 2022 as demand for semiconductors continues to rise.
Today’s news has traders taking a stronger-than-normal interest in TSM stock. As of this writing, more than 12 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 7.9 million shares.
TSM stock was up 5.5% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.