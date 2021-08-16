VeChain Crypto: 3 Reasons Why VET Coin Is Rallying Today

VeChain (CCC:VET-USD) is gaining on Monday and it’s thanks to several bits of news that crypto traders will want to know about.
First off, what exactly is VeChain? It’s another cryptocurrency in the growing sea of them. However, it doesn’t offer some unique ideas. That includes the ability to make use of NFTs for tracking purposes.
It’s this NFT tracking idea that has VET on the move today.
The first bit of news comes from China and it has to do with pet food made in the country. There are problems with counterfeits, as well as the inability to track and source ingredients. That’s where VeChain comes in.
VeChain wants to make use of its NFT tracking for pet food. This would allow it to enter a billion-dollar industry and help companies better track where ingredients come from. This could help cut down on the number of counterfeit ingredients in the market.
That same NFT tracking could also have a much more serious use: vaccine passports. The idea of vaccine passports is heating up and with it comes talk of how to go about it. Yet again, this is a case where VeChain could enter the space with its NFT tracking to provide those services.
Finally, we have to talk about a $1 million grant program launched by VeChain. This provides developers with funds to create projects for its VeChainThor platform. That platform is worth noting as it handles Enterprise NFTs. Companies that the crypto has teamed up with include Walmart (NYSE:WMT) China, Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) China, and more.
VET was up 4.6% over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
