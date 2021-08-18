VRPX Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Virpax Pharma as Shares Continue to Fly

Investors continue to drive Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock higher on Wednesday after Tuesday’s major company news emerged.
The Pennsylvania-based firm said yesterday that it received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning its MMS019 anti-viral barrier product. According to InvestorPlace writer William White, the “response from the FDA is for the company’s pre-investigational new drug and opens the way for Virpax Pharma to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for MMS019.”
In turn, the NDA could be used as a daily treatment against the “inhibition of viral replication of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in animals.” And according to the release, Virpax Pharma is considering submitting its NDA to the Office of Non-Prescription Drugs.
With all of this in mind, what are investors saying about VRPX stock? Let’s take a closer look to find out.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.