VRPX Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Virpax Pharma as Shares Continue to Fly

VRPX stock isn't slowing down after Tuesday's news

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Aug 18, 2021, 3:56 pm EDT

Investors continue to drive Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock higher on Wednesday after Tuesday’s major company news emerged.

The Pennsylvania-based firm said yesterday that it received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning its MMS019 anti-viral barrier product. According to InvestorPlace writer William White, the “response from the FDA is for the company’s pre-investigational new drug and opens the way for Virpax Pharma to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for MMS019.”

In turn, the NDA could be used as a daily treatment against the “inhibition of viral replication of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in animals.” And according to the release, Virpax Pharma is considering submitting its NDA to the Office of Non-Prescription Drugs.

With all of this in mind, what are investors saying about VRPX stock? Let’s take a closer look to find out.

