What Is the Dogecoin Manifesto? 4 Things to Know as DOGE Prices Drop

The Dogecoin Foundation also created an advisory group

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 18, 2021, 10:49 am EDT

The Dogecoin Foundation is resuming activities and has created its own Manifesto that lovers of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) will want to know about.

A close-up shot of a Shiba Inu with a grinning face representing Dogecoin Manifesto.

Source: Wollertz / Shutterstock

The Dogecoin Manifesto covers the core tenants of the Dogecoin Foundation. It explains that the goal of DOGE is to develop a cryptocurrency for the people while striving to do good every day.

The following are the four core focuses of the Dogecoin Manifesto.

  • “Being useful, we value utility over technical brilliance.”
  • “Being personable, we value individuals and interactions over profit-driven economics.”
  • “Being welcoming, we value collaboration and trust over competition and exclusivity.”
  • “Being reliable, we value working solutions over speed of delivery.”

The Dogecoin Manifesto allows anyone to sign it by Tweeting out a pre-done statement. It also includes a list of members that have already signed it. That includes Billy Markus, Gary Lachance, Jens Wiechers, Max Keller, Michi Lumin, Ross Nicoll, Timothy Stebbing, and Soma Green.

To go along with the Manifesto, the Dogecoin Foundation has also created a group of advisors to assist it. They include Jared Birchall representing Elon Musk, Dogecoin developer Max Keller, original Dogecoin founder Shibetoshi Nakamoto, as well as Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) founder Vitalik Buterin.

Unfortunately, news of the Dogecoin Foundation returning to business isn’t boosting the price of DOGE. The crypto was down 8.5% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. However, DOGE is still up 6,112.4% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

