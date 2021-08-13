Will AMC Accept Dogecoin? DOGE Fans Are Barking for a Box Office Debut

After some bullish cryptocurrency news from AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) earlier this week, the company is again making some crypto headlines on Friday. And now many are asking one question: Will AMC accept Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD)?
CEO Adam Aron and AMC created waves on Monday when the company posted estimate-beating revenue, as well as narrower-than-expected losses per share. However, the biggest piece of news from the firm’s earnings call was AMC accepting Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) as a form of payment by the end of this year.
According to InvestorPlace Editor of Today’s Market Sarah Smith, “[Aron] said the company would accept BTC at all U.S. locations. In addition to this, he also shared it would accept Google Pay and Apple Pay for online purchases.” There weren’t many more details on this update, but it surely excited retail investors.
That said, as previously mentioned, many investors are now wondering if AMC will make another crypto move and accept DOGE as a form of payment as well.
At the moment, DOGE sits as the seventh-largest crypto with a market capitalization of more than $35 billion. After falling off from highs in May, Dogecoin is slowly ticking back up — gaining more than 35% over the last month. With that in mind, retail investors and DOGE fans are cheering for Aron and AMC to continue their crypto climb and start accepting the dog-themed crypto.
Many investors have taken to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to express their opinions and pleas to Aron. Users are “touting features such as speedy and less pricey transactions in comparison to Bitcoin,” which includes upgrades that will soon lower fees.
In fact, crypto entrepreneur David Gokshtein recently tweeted his support of DOGE over Bitcoin.
I’ll spend $DOGE at $AMC before $BTC.
That’s because I’m stacking sats.
— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) August 9, 2021
With all of this in mind, the answer to the “will AMC accept Dogecoin” question is something we all will have to wait for. However, Aron and his entertainment company clearly have an eye for crypto moving forward.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.