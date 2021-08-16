Will Walmart Accept Dogecoin? 8 Things to Know About the New Walmart Crypto Product Lead

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a monolith in the commerce industry. It has thousands of stores in the U.S. and many more abroad. As such, the hybrid grocery market and department store retailer accounts for a significant share of the retail market. Meanwhile, digital currency continues to grow and its users demand outreach from other industries. Now, companies like Walmart are racing to capture business from this new crowd of consumers. The company’s search for a Walmart crypto product lead ultimately begs the question: Will Walmart accept Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD)?
Walmart’s now hiring, and they aren’t looking for someone to work behind the deli counter. Rather, the company is looking to push into a new and still relatively unexplored digital commerce space. Here’s what you need to know about the new hire and what crypto fans are asking of the company.
Investors Hope a New Walmart Crypto Product Lead Means Dogecoin Payments
- News is breaking today regarding a job listing by the company for a Walmart crypto product lead.
- The employee will oversee Walmart’s crypto roadmap, planning out partnerships and investments within the crypto space for the company to pursue.
- The news sees Walmart taking a similar approach to the space as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Last month, Amazon posted a similar listing, looking for its own blockchain expert as it too seeks to secure revenue from crypto investors who want to put their holdings to use.
- Of course, Dogecoin bulls want to see Amazon’s platform accommodate DOGE payments, and many took to petitioning and campaigning on social media to nudge Amazon to accept the meme coin.
- With Walmart officially on crypto investors’ radars, and Dogecoin trending up once again, the same thing is being asked of the retail chain.
- Approximately 1,500 signees of a new petition are asking Walmart to accommodate Dogecoin payments for its online shopping platform. The petition hopes Walmart will take notice of Dogecoin’s rapidly increasing popularity and capitalize on the opportunity to become one of the first and largest mainstream adopters of the currency.
- While Dogecoin peaked in value in April, it is moving back toward all-time highs once again. This is instilling hope that a company like Amazon or Walmart will be more incentivized to recognize it as payment. The coin is up over 9% today.
- The news of this listing is lifting WMT stock today as well. The stock is gaining a percentage point in the opening hours of trading.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.