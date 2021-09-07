7 Great Highly-Funded Startups With Equity Crowdfunding on StartEngine

I’ve written many articles on private investing (also known as equity crowdfunding) on platforms like StartEngine. There are big advantages to equity crowdfunding that you should be aware of. It’s a great way to build a diversified investment portfolio with relatively small investments in interesting companies. Private investing is very risky, though, and it’s important to do your due diligence.
With risks comes the potential for high returns, though. You can enter the exciting world of private investment and start earning attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing a small amount of capital in equity crowdfunding campaigns to test the waters.
Here are seven highly-funded equity crowdfunding startups worth your time on StartEngine:
- Cheers
- AEXLAB
- Beanstox
- Aquipor
- Zeehaus Inc.
- ONE ROQ Spirits
- Camp365
Highly-Funded Equity Crowdfunding: Cheers
Cheers make products that help you feel better and support your liver after drinking alcohol, calling itself an alcohol-related health company. Cheers has generated more than $25 million in revenue to date, and importantly, the company had a profit of more than $1.7 million in 2020.
The side effects of drinking alcohol are well-known and unpleasant. But drinking can be enjoyable with caution, which Cheers wants to make easier. Cheers uses a patented formula based on a natural plant extract called Dihydromyricetin (DHM), which has some unique properties. This extract has anti-alcohol properties that reduce physical impairment the day after consuming alcohol.
Cheers has a variety of products, including capsules and drinks, and a new beverage that rehydrates you after drinking alcohol. According to Cheers, “the market opportunity for an alcohol-related health category could be a staggering $9 billion.”
The company’s goal is that wherever alcohol is sold, its products will be sold too. Cheers is focusing on strengthening its retail presence and expanding the product line. There are plans to launch a completely new brand based on sugar-free hydration products.
The minimum investment in Cheers is $117.33.
AEXLAB
AEXLAB is a virtual reality technology company poised for virtual reality to become a first-class social and gaming experience. Augmented reality and virtual reality are gaining ground rapidly.
AEXLAB has identified a problem that it wants to solve: there is a lot of growth in the virtual reality market, but there is a lack of quality virtual reality gaming content. According to AEXLAB, “VR gaming is a multibillion dollar global market.”
AEXLAB’s business model provides multiple revenue streams, including revenue from game sales, esports and licensing.
If you are excited about VR innovation and growth and want to be part of it, then the minimum investment in AEXLAB is $100.
Highly-Funded Equity Crowdfunding: Beanstox
Beanstox is an app that promises users “seriously simple investing.” Investing can be simple, complex, frustrating or exciting. Simplicity in investing and trading is always nice. Complicated investment decisions do not necessarily outperform simple ones.
Beanstox makes investing easier and simpler. How? The app provides help with personalized portfolios and automated recurring investments for a $5 monthly subscription fee.
Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary is Beanstox’s chairman, co-owner and brand ambassador. Beanstox is based on the idea that regular, small amounts of consistent investments can make a difference over time. Over the years these investments add up and can provide returns using the power of compounding. Your investments over months and years can withstand market swings and generate income to cover your retirement needs.
According to Beanstox, “the robo-advisory market expected to soon manage over $16 trillion of assets.”
Beanstox offers both automated investing and wealth building. Being a financial analyst, I admit I am not a fan of the robo-advisory market. I prefer active investing. But if you want to invest in Beanstox, you should know that the minimum investment is $250.
Aquipor
Aquipor wants to provide a solution to climate change and support green infrastructure in urban environments. How?
Aquipor has developed an advanced surface technology to manage storm water naturally. The company says the U.S. will spend $1 trillion on infrastructure in the next decade, with a big emphasis on green technology.
An unwanted result of ongoing mass urbanization is that under heavy rain, urban flooding in U.S. cities is more and more likely. This is a big threat as tons of untreated storm water, sewage and wastewater tend to pollute clean water resources. If this storm water is not captured, then there is a great risk of not recharging groundwater or replenishing aquifers.
Aquipor has developed a permeable concrete technology that makes water flow under heavy rainfall more naturally, preventing the risk of flooding and at the same time removing the dirt or debris often found in storm water. Aquipor’s technology can support solutions in the engineering and construction markets with infrastructure development applications in urban environments.
The minimum investment in Aquipor is $250.25.
Highly-Funded Equity Crowdfunding: Zeehaus Inc.
Zeehaus is an online platform that is revolutionizing real estate to be more accessible to everyone. It turns real estate into an investment like stocks with investments as small as $100. The company plans to address the housing crisis by lowering the costs involved in owning a home.
This can be achieved via a combination of fractional ownership and blockchain technology. This makes real estate more transparent and accessible by securely converting the real estate property into shares.
Zeehaus platform connects real estate home buyers with investors. These parties share both equity and expenses, lowering the large costs that are associated with property ownership.
The equity sharing idea makes homebuying affordable to more people. Buyers only need 5% equity and share all expenses with investors. There are no mortgages, and the business model has multiple streams of revenues including referral fees, funding and application fees, trustee fees and management fees.
You can invest in Zeehaus with a minimum investment of $240.
ONE ROQ Spirits
ONE ROQ Spirits is a maker of premium alcohol lifestyle brand with a membership community offering deeper integration and ownership to supporters.
This lifestyle brand offers a membership with many benefits, including an ordering and gifting concierge and discounts and a VIP experience for special events.
The company has traction so far; you will be glad to know that “in 2020, ONE ROQ became the cover story of Food & Beverage Magazine, rose to the No. 1 Selling Vodka on a US online spirits retailer, 1-877-Spirits.com.”
ONE ROQ Spirits want its shareholders to become owners of the brand as the global alcohol market is booming and vodka is a very popular spirit among consumers.
The traction for ONE ROQ is already present, with a fast-growing membership base and plenty of media features and awards. The company has the goal to expand its membership and reach sales of 50,000-100,000 cases after about five years. Investing in ONE ROQ is a bet on the future growth of the global alcoholic beverage market.
The minimum investment in ONE ROQ is $100.19.
Highly-Funded Equity Crowdfunding: Camp365
Camp365 has created a smart and effective solution for a camper that can go everywhere. It is designed to be easily transportable, creating a unique lifestyle experience.
Some of the advantages of this cabin are that is lightweight, compact, portable, sleeps six people and makes very good use of available space with more than 700 cubic feet of living space. It folds into a small size that’s more practical for traveling. Towing a conventional camper to reach your destination can be an anxiety-inducing experience that this system eliminates.
Camp365 was designed taking aerodynamics into account, so it moves easily. Having a total weight of under 1,500 pounds, it is easy to tow with almost any vehicle. Its construction from heavy aluminum is ideal for handling rough terrain and it has an optional wheelbase that makes storing it in a garage easy. It is also customizable with several options, such as cooking equipment, shower facilities and customized beds.
According to Camp365, “global RV and camper retail revenues totaled approximately $42 billion in revenue in 2019 with a projected CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 7% through 2025, and the greatest growth in lightweight and ultra-lightweight towable products.” It is a large and growing market.
The minimum investment in Camp365 is $237.25.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com/. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.