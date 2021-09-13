Cosmos Crypto: 13 Things to Know About the DeFi Altcoin ATOM as It Hits an All-Time High Today

Cosmos (CCC:ATOM-USD) is on the move this morning as traders of the crypto push it higher to a new all-time high today.
Let’s take a look at everything traders need to know about the Cosmos crypto.
- Cosmos is a decentralized version of the internet with apps and services making use of blockchain.
- This has it being community-owned and operated as developers make more apps for the blockchain.
- There are currently more than 253 apps on the service with more on the way.
- It’s also worth pointing out that $104 billion of digital assets are under management.
- The Cosmos Hub is a blockchain that connects users to the Interchain.
- This hub offers marketplace, security, router, and custodian services to users.
- The idea is that this Interchain can connect to multiple blockchains and speed up communications between them.
- This could allow for faster decentralized blockchain use if the project can keep going.
- Crypto traders that want to invest in Cosmos can do so with its ATOM altcoin.
- This altcoin is available on several crypto exchanges.
- That includes Binance, OKEx, Coinbase Exchange, Huobi Global, Kraken, Bitfinex, and several others.
- The ATOM token reached a price of $37.50 today, which is a new all-time high for the crypto.
- This put it above the previous all-time high of $36.96, which it reached over the weekend.
ATOM is up 13.3% over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning and is up 485.9% since the start of the year.
Crypto traders looking for more news to sink their teeth into are in luck!
We offer up daily coverage of the crypto space and today is no different. Among our crypto stories for Monday is Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) getting caught up in fake rumors, Elon Musk sending Shiba Floki (CCC:FLOKI-USD) higher, as well as an update on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) being legal tender. Traders can learn all about these topics by checking out the following links!
More Crypto News for Monday
- LTC Crypto Prices Soar 25% Then Plunge After Walmart Confirms Litecoin Crypto News Is Fake
- Elon Musk Sends FSHIB and FLOKI Cryptos Soaring With New Puppy Pic
- After El Salvador, Bitcoin Could Become Legal Tender in These 10 Countries Next
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.