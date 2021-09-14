DATS Stock: 13 Things for Investors to Know About Blockchain Cybersecurity Play DatChat

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is rising higher today as investors take interest in the data security company.
Let’s dive into everything that traders need to know about DATS stock as it soars higher today below!
- DatChat is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company.
- Its focus is on offering privacy protection to users of devices and services.
- That includes privacy concerning messages that are being sent online.
- As such, the company’s main product is its DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network.
- This is a privacy platform and mobile app that encrypts users’ messages to offer them protection.
- The extent of control that users have include being able to delete messages after they’ve sent them.
- Even if those messages are already on another person’s device.
- There’s no time limit for when they have to do this and it also extends to entire conversations.
- To go along with this, the company’s services are protected from screenshots as well.
- It claims that it’s virtually impossible for another user to take a screenshot of messages sent through its services.
- This also applies to pictures that are sent through its messaging service.
- In addition to this, users can also set messages to delete themselves after a certain amount of time or views.
- DatChat’s private messaging apps are available on iOS and Android devices.
The extra attention on DATS stock also has it experiencing higher trading today. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of 4.6 million shares.
DATS stock was up 13% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed