DATS Stock: 7 Things to Know as Under-the-Radar DatChat Soars

Today, some impressive volatility is being seen among various growth stocks. With the Nasdaq opening significantly higher, then selling off this afternoon, investors appear to be digesting which stocks have the potential to outperform over the medium term rather than the short term right now. One opportunity investors appear to be focusing on today is DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) and DATS stock.
Indeed, there are reasons for investor interest in this software company. DatChat has been a company that’s been a mover and shaker recently. Earlier in August, DatChat secured $12 million from its initial public offering (IPO). Additionally, investors have jumped aboard this relatively new company in the communication software space in a big way. Since its IPO at $4.15 per share, DATS stock has been a four-bagger for investors thus far.
It appears the momentum remains strongly bullish for this $300 million small cap company. Here’s a few things investors may want to know about DatChat.
DATS Stock Continues to Soar Amid Booming Investor Interest
- DatChat labels itself as a “blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company.”
- The company focuses on ensuring privacy across devices, enabling users to send social media messages in a secure fashion to intended recipients.
- Users can select to delete messages sent to other devices, or entire conversations, deleting any trace of a conversation.
- Additionally, screenshot protection systems are included, making it nearly impossible for recipients to take capture conversations on the DatChat application.
- Last week, DatChat expanded its growth plans via a partnership with IZEA.
- This partnership includes payment of $1 million to IZEA to execute a celebrity influencer campaign.
- This campaign will be focused on online dating via DatChat Messenger.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.