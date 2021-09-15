Energy Penny Stocks: 9 Things to Know About Natural Gas Play Tellurian as TELL Stock Surges Today

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) stock is on the move Wednesday as heavy trading catches the eyes of investors.
Let’s take a look at everything potential investors in TELL stock need to know about the company.
- Tellurian is a liquid natural gas (LNG) company that’s building its business with new endeavors.
- That includes its first project: Driftwood LNG.
- This is a 27.6 mtpa LNG facility near Lake Charles, La.
- The company notes that it has all permitting allowing it to start construction of the facility.
- The team at Tellurian are no strangers to the LNG market.
- It’s responsible for more than 15% of all LNG in production today.
- In addition to that, the team has delivered “cost-leading LNG projects for over 50 years.”
- Octávio Simões leads the company as its president and CEO.
- He has 38 years of experience in the LNG field with previous employment including Sempra LNG & Midstream, Cameron LNG, Energia Costa Azul LNG, and Port Arthur LNG.
The extra attention on TELL stock comes with heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, more than 19 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s above the company’s daily average trading volume of 11,2 million shares.
TELL stock was up 12.5% as of Wednesday afternoon and is up 173.4% since the start of the year.
Let’s check out more of the latest stock market news below!
There’s plenty of stock market news worth looking into today and we’ve got a few highlights to dive into. That includes the latest talk about Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock, what to know about a massive deal for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock, as well as a warning concerning Berkely Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) stock. You can find all of that and more at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Meme Stock Watch: What Investors Are Saying About Camber Energy (CEI) Stock Today
- GSKY Stock: 9 Things to Know About Buy-Now-Pay-Later Play GreenSky Amid $2.2B GS Deal
- BLI Stock Alert: Why Scorpion Capital Calls Berkely Lights a Troubling Pump and Dump VC Scam
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed