Envision a Cleaner Automotive Market (Eventually) with Fisker

As nations push for sustainable automotive technologies, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Fisker (NYSE:FSR) seems like a sure bet for powerful profits. Yet, FSR stock has fallen sharply from its peak price.
I’m not going to mince words here. Fisker isn’t a profitable business venture. Therefore, it requires a measure of faith and forward-thinking vision to invest in this company.
Eventually, we should start to see Fisker’s flagship vehicle, the Ocean, on the roadways. For the time being, the company is mainly in the testing and preparation phases.
Clearly, without concrete fiscal results right now, it’s going to be tough to sell Fisker to the public as an investable business. Still, perhaps we can find reasons for clean-energy enthusiasts to take a long position in this highly unusual EV manufacturer.
A Closer Look at FSR Stock
A year ago, traders had a chance to own FSR stock at around $14. In September of 2021, the share price is still close to $14.
That’s not to say that the stock didn’t go anywhere during the past 12 months. In fact, the Fisker share price nearly reached $32 in February.
Plus, there was a quick pop to $20 in June. The point here is that FSR stock has demonstrated the potential to achieve rapid double-digit or even triple-digit returns.
Perhaps Reddit users might target Fisker for a massive short squeeze. The share price is low enough to make the stock attractive to social media traders.
On the other hand, the stockholders don’t have to sit around and hope that r/WallStreetBets users set their sights on Fisker.
Instead, they can focus on the long-term bull thesis, which hinges on the clean-energy revolution coming to fruition.
Progress Through Collaborations
If Fisker has proved anything, it’s that a pre-revenue firm can demonstrate progress though value-added partnerships.
In a fresh presentation, Fisker set out a complex and ambitious investor thesis.
The company made it crystal clear that it’s committed to ESG (environmental, social and governance), as Fisker is aiming for 100% climate-neutral product(s) by 2027.
Furthermore, Fisker has set a target of 200,000 to 250,000 annual unit sales by 2025 across four vehicle offerings.
It’s easy to envision the FSR stock price moving up sharply if the company achieves these objectives in a timely manner.
That’s a big “if,” of course. Still, Fisker is working quickly towards its goals by collaborating with other businesses:
- Dec. 2020: Announced partnership with Cox Automotive for service/logistics
- Feb. 2021: Signed MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Foxconn to develop Fisker PEAR EV
- March 2021: Signed agreement with Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance to supply Fisker Ocean SUVs
- May 2021: Inked binding agreement with Foxconn for development and manufacturing of Fisker PEAR EV
- May 2021: Signed LOI (letter of intent) with Mekonomen Group as service partner for Scandinavian countries
- June 2021: Completed final contract manufacturing agreement with
Magna (through 2029)
A Firm Plan in Place
There’s one more crucial collaboration to add to the list. However, it deserves its own section.
In Fisker’s second-quarter 2021 results press release, the company wasn’t able to boast about huge profits or massive vehicle sales.
However, Fisker did provide some specifics regarding the company’s road map towards the eventual production of the Ocean.
In particular, Fisker executed a long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna Steyr for Ocean production.
This involves an expected production start date of Nov. 17, 2022.
There’s also a detailed ramp-up plan to reach production capacity of over 5,000 vehicles per month in 2023.
Moving over to the financial front, Fisker revealed that the company had a cash balance of $962 million as of June 30, 2021.
Therefore, at least we can affirm that Fisker is in a decent fiscal position, and that the company has a firm plan in place to commence Ocean production next year.
The Bottom Line
Maybe Reddit traders will push the FSR stock price to new heights, or maybe they won’t.
Instead of focusing on that possibility, investors can consider Fisker’s road map to vehicle production, which could happen sooner than the skeptics expect.
Besides, Fisker’s partnerships should add tremendous value to the company – not tomorrow or next week, but in due time.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.