Get Ready for Some Sparkle With the Brilliant Earth IPO and BRLT Stock

It’s initial public offering (IPO) season right now. For investors considering unique consumer discretionary plays with the potential to outperform in this market, the upcoming Brilliant Earth IPO is one that investors will be watching.
Indeed, Brilliant Earth has become the latest in a string of companies filing for an IPO. Yesterday, the company announced plans to launch its IPO. According to the company’s press release, 16.7 million shares will be offered at a range of $14 to $16 per share.
Accordingly, Brilliant Earth could raise between $23.3 million and $26.7 million as a result of this offering. For a company with an excellent consumer brand, this growth capital could accelerate an already impressive fast-growing business. The post-pandemic boom in consumer discretionary stocks has provided a tailwind for such stocks. Indeed, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see so many IPOs in this category come about of late.
Let’s dive into a few reasons why Brilliant Earth should be on investors’ radar right now.
Why Investors Should Be Watching the Brilliant Earth IPO
The jewelry business is one that’s comprised of a few large players holding most of the market. Indeed, vertically integrated operations are important, and, in this regard, smaller competitors tend to have a difficult time building market share in this business.
However, for Brilliant Earth, investors may want to change their minds. This company’s focus is on creating a “more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry.” Accordingly, this company has become a global leader in providing ethically sourced fine jewelry.
Currently, Brilliant Earth has operations across the entire U.S., as well as in 50 countries around the world. This has made the upcoming Brilliant Earth IPO an intriguing one for investors.
This is a company with an excellent consumer brand in a sector that may be overlooked. Accordingly, upon the issuance of BRLT stock, investors can expect to see some intriguing price action in the coming weeks.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.