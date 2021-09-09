GME Stock: What GameStop Investors Are Saying as Shares Slide Today

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is dipping lower on Thursday after the company released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.
That earnings report saw the company bring in adjusted net losses per share of 76 cents on revenue of $1.18 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for adjusted losses per share of 66 cents on revenue of $1.12 billion. It’s also worth noting that adjusted losses per share were $1.42 with revenue of $942 million.
Unfortunately for holders of GME stock, its adjusted per-share losses couldn’t match estimates. That has the company’s shares falling despite its revenue coming in higher than analysts’ estimates.
So how exactly is this making investors in GME stock feel today? Let’s take to social media to get their takes on the recent earnings report.
$GME playing games! Gonna go red to green and then it’s too the 🌙
I wouldnt be surprised if there are threats to sue $GME holders at some point. When trillions of dollars at stake, i wouldnt be surprised if they totaled Wallstreet again to avoid the loses. Nothing about this battle will ever be fair, just BUY AND HODL 🦧🚀🌙
Watch, $GME will be green before end of the trading session
Now let’s check in on what Reddit traders have to say about GME today.
“Apes throw shit we don’t eat it. GME is back baby.” — Night_hawq
“GME has always been the play but people wanna paper hand and pay short term capital gains instead of preferential rates.” — Bordeauxs5
“Imagine being excited about your $190 GME puts yesterday and not selling this morning then being in the red before the afternoon 🤡.” — Brodysseus1
The extra attention of GME stock today has it trading above normal levels. As of this writing, more than 4.4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of 4.3 million shares.
GME stock is down 3.7% as of Thursday afternoon but is still up 1,009.5% since the start of the year.
