How to Make 760% Gains on Average From the World’s Highest-Rated Cryptos

On September 15, crypto experts Luke Lango & Charlie Shrem will unveil a way to extract average gains as high as 760% from the crypto markets with near-mathematical precision.

Wed, September 15 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here

GME Stock: What GameStop Investors Are Saying as Shares Slide Today

GME Q2 earnings were mixed

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 9, 2021, 12:54 pm EDT

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is dipping lower on Thursday after the company released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.

Photo of the Gamestop (GME Stock) logo On a Mobile Phone.

Source: Shutterstock / mundissima

That earnings report saw the company bring in adjusted net losses per share of 76 cents on revenue of $1.18 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for adjusted losses per share of 66 cents on revenue of $1.12 billion. It’s also worth noting that adjusted losses per share were $1.42 with revenue of $942 million.

Unfortunately for holders of GME stock, its adjusted per-share losses couldn’t match estimates. That has the company’s shares falling despite its revenue coming in higher than analysts’ estimates.

So how exactly is this making investors in GME stock feel today? Let’s take to social media to get their takes on the recent earnings report.

GME Stock Twitter Talk

Now let’s check in on what Reddit traders have to say about GME today.

GME Stock Reddit Chatter

“Apes throw shit we don’t eat it. GME is back baby.” — Night_hawq

“GME has always been the play but people wanna paper hand and pay short term capital gains instead of preferential rates.” — Bordeauxs5

“Imagine being excited about your $190 GME puts yesterday and not selling this morning then being in the red before the afternoon 🤡.” — Brodysseus1

The extra attention of GME stock today has it trading above normal levels. As of this writing, more than 4.4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of 4.3 million shares.

GME stock is down 3.7% as of Thursday afternoon but is still up 1,009.5% since the start of the year.

Let’s take a look at other stock market news today below!

We’ve got all the latest stock coverage that traders need to know about today. A few examples include what has shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) heading higher. You can get all of that info at the following links!

More Thursday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/09/gme-stock-what-gamestop-investors-are-saying-as-shares-slide-today/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC