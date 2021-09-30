Hot Penny Stocks: 9 Things to Know About Meten Holding as METX Stock Goes on a Run

Meten Holding (NASDAQ:METX) stock is running higher on Thursday despite a lack of news concerning the company today.
Instead, it looks like the stock is gaining as retail investors short-squeeze METX shares. That’s not too surprising as penny stocks are easy to manipulate due to their low entry price. As such, investors will want to be wary about jumping into the stock today.
Keeping that in mind, here’s what potential investors need to know about METX stock.
- Meten Holding is an ELT education company in China.
- It focuses on teaching the English language as well as offering skills to students and professionals.
- The company offers its services through a digital platform, as well as from learning centers around China.
- It operates several brands in the country.
- Meten is its adult and junior ELT services business.
- ABC covers primarily junior ELT services.
- Finally, there’s Likeshuo, which handles online ELT.
- The company has been around since 2006 but only recently went public with an IPO in April 2020.
- Its current market capitalization is sitting at $50.955 million.
METX stock is experiencing heavy trading today as investors pump it higher. As of this writing, more than 85 million shares of the stock change hands. That’s quite the jump from its daily average trading volume of 12.8 million shares.
METX stock was up 21.2% as of Thursday morning but is down 77.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
