ISEE Stock: Why Rival Eye Drug Developer’s Disappointment Is a Boon to IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock is rocketing higher on Friday and there’s a couple of catalysts behind the shares’ positive movement today.
First off, we have to talk about recent clinical trial results from Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a rival eye drug developer to IVERIC bio with both seeking to treat geographic atrophy.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals has the results from its OAKS and DERBY Phase 3 clinical trials. While the OAKS trial was successful in meeting its primary endpoint, the DERBY trial wasn’t. That’s a boon to ISEE stock as it means APLS may not have as strong of a hold on the geographic atrophy market.
The second major factor affecting ISEE stock on Friday is Stifel analyst Annabel Samimy initiating coverage of the shares. This coverage starts off with a buy rating and price target of $22 per share.
To put that in perspective, the consensus rating and price target for ISEE stock is buy and $19.33 per share, respectively. The consensus rating comes from three buys. Stifel’s price target also represents a potential 153% upside for the stock, as compared to the consensus 122.4%
With today’s news, ISEE stock is experiencing incredibly heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 92 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.1 million shares.
ISEE stock was up 71.2% as of Friday morning.
We’ve got more hot stock market stories worth looking into below!
