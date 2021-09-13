LIFE Stock: What Is the Clinical Trial News Sending aTyr Pharma Soaring?

Today, investors in aTyr Pharma (NADSAQ:LIFE) and LIFE stock are seeing impressive gains. At the time of writing, this clinical stage biotherapeutics company is up more than 37%.
This move continues a relatively bullish trend for aTyre investors. Since mid-May, LIFE stock has more than doubled, as investors pile into this early stage biotherapeutics play.
What’s all the fuss about?
Well, aTyre focuses on developing and discovering new innovative medicines for a range of diseases. Among the key candidates right now is a therapy for pulmonary sarcoidosis, a type of lung disease. This inflammatory disease is a small, niche market, but approximately 200,000 Americans live with this ailment. The company’s hope is to improve the outcomes for those with a range of symptoms, alleviating serious side effects in patients.
Sounds like a noble aim.
Today, investors are pricing in some good news about this lead candidate. Let’s dive into what was announced.
Early Stage Results Boost LIFE Stock
Today, aTyr announced some positive initial data from its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for ATYR1923. Altogether, 37 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis participated in the trial, and according to the company, these data show promising results.
Indeed, aTyr’s commentary that this lead candidate was well-tolerated across all dosages, with no serious adverse effects, is encouraging. Perhaps more encouraging was that key efficacy endpoints and improvements were noted relative to the placebo.
In plain English, at least based on the very early preliminary data, it appears aTry is onto something.
Of course, additional studies and future stages will need to be completed before aTry is eligible to apply for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. However, investors are rightly jumping on this stock today.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.