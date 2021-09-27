Meta Materials Merger: MMAT Stock Surges Ahead of Sept. 28 Vote

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is on the move Monday as investors prepare to vote on its merger with Nanotech Security (OTCMKTS:NTSFF).
The vote taking place will have shareholders in NTSFF stock determining if Meta Materials can acquire all outstanding shares of the company. This would be an indirect acquisition for MMAT and has holders of the stock excited today.
We’re seeing interest in MMAT stock rise a day ahead of the Nanotech Security acquisition vote. As of this writing, more than 18 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of about 20 million shares.
George Palikaras, president and CEO of Meta Materials, said the following about the merger plan when it was announced in August.
“Nanotech is a strategic acquisition for META. It will add tested and cost-competitive production technology along with new products and customers to our portfolio. Nanotech also adds complementary skillsets which can support META’s markets, accelerating our commercialization plans in verticals such as solar energy, 5G and other antennas, battery and fuel cells, and carbon capture.”
META stock was up 11.6% and NTSFF stock was up slightly as of Monday afternoon.
