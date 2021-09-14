How to Make 760% Gains on Average From the World’s Highest-Rated Cryptos

Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

The CPI for August has traders worried

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 14, 2021, 12:23 pm EDT

Investors are wondering why stocks are down today and we’ve got the answer in our midday market update for Tuesday.

Source: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

The big news today that has investors shaking comes from the Consumer Price Index for August 2021. People have been pouring over the data, which shows significant increases in prices year-over-year.

Let’s dive into that data below to understand why traders aren’t happy about the CPI report.

  • The price increase for all items increased an average of 5.3% over the last 12 months.
  • Breaking that down, we saw food prices increase 3.7% YoY.
  • Energy costs also surged 25% from the same time last year.
  • Gasoline in particular jumped much higher with a 42.7% increase since August 2020.
  • When looking at all items not including food and energy, consumer prices were up 4%.
  • The price for used cars and trucks also saw a 31.9% jump from the same period of the year prior.

It’s also worth pointing out in our midday market update that concern about rising prices has spread online. As of this writing, #inflation is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) with users discussing the report and other factors.

Let’s take a look at what some people are saying about inflation on Twitter.

With consumer prices rising, there’s sure to be more talk about inflation rates over the next few months. That could lead to an expensive winter and demand increases during the holiday shopping season. We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out for the stock market until then.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

