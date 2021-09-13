How to Make 760% Gains on Average From the World’s Highest-Rated Cryptos

On September 15, crypto experts Luke Lango & Charlie Shrem will unveil a way to extract average gains as high as 760% from the crypto markets with near-mathematical precision.

Wed, September 15 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Here

OCGN Stock: What Ocugen Investors Are Saying as Shares Surge Today

OCGN investors are hoping for positive coronavirus vaccine news this week

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 13, 2021, 1:06 pm EDT

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is on the move today as traders push the company higher in a new rally for the shares.

A bunch of glass vials of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines representing OCGN stock.

Source: Shutterstock

OCGN stock is a favorite among meme stock traders on Reddit and other forms of social media. When the stock takes off, it’s easy enough to head to any of these platforms and find traders that are pumping up shares with posts and Tweets.

And that’s exactly what we’re doing today! Let’s jump into the most recent discussions about OCFN stock from traders today below!

OCGN Stock Reddit Talk

“Not gonna let a little OCGN dip scare me, in the past it has run for around a week. I think it has goes for longer than today.” — PrincPaco

“Maybe. I got in a $3 so I have always been at profit, should have sold at $15. OCGN is one of those stocks that gets you really happy one day and the other day makes you want to jump off a bridge.” — Wise-Post

“I made a shit ton off OCGN on both of its hikes this past year. From what Ive gathered from my experiences with it, itll drop off the cliff not long after peaking out. Its a shit long term stock, but theres alot of short term potential gains.” — Trauma0077

Now let’s take a look at what Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has to say about OCGN stock.

OCGN Stock Twitter Chatter

All of today’s talk has OCGN stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 51 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s an impressive jump over its daily average trading volume of 18.7 million shares.

OCGN stock was up 18% as of Monday afternoon.

We’ve got more of the latest stock market stories worth looking into below!

InvestorPlace offers up daily coverage of the stock market with deep dives into the most recent news. That includes what’s happening with uranium, Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares today. You can get all of that at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Monday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/09/ocgn-stock-what-ocugen-investors-are-saying-as-shares-surge-today/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC