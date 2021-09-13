OCGN Stock: What Ocugen Investors Are Saying as Shares Surge Today

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is on the move today as traders push the company higher in a new rally for the shares.
OCGN stock is a favorite among meme stock traders on Reddit and other forms of social media. When the stock takes off, it’s easy enough to head to any of these platforms and find traders that are pumping up shares with posts and Tweets.
And that’s exactly what we’re doing today! Let’s jump into the most recent discussions about OCFN stock from traders today below!
OCGN Stock Reddit Talk
“Not gonna let a little OCGN dip scare me, in the past it has run for around a week. I think it has goes for longer than today.” — PrincPaco
“Maybe. I got in a $3 so I have always been at profit, should have sold at $15. OCGN is one of those stocks that gets you really happy one day and the other day makes you want to jump off a bridge.” — Wise-Post
“I made a shit ton off OCGN on both of its hikes this past year. From what Ive gathered from my experiences with it, itll drop off the cliff not long after peaking out. Its a shit long term stock, but theres alot of short term potential gains.” — Trauma0077
Now let’s take a look at what Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has to say about OCGN stock.
OCGN Stock Twitter Chatter
$ocgn WHO decision expected by Friday September 17th. This should run in anticipation of approval early this week.
— Jon the Trader (@JonTrader) September 12, 2021
$OCGN on deck… decision should’ve been made by WHO technical advisory committee within the first 10 days so maybe this week we hear something pic.twitter.com/hVNglmvm25
— John Wayne (@john_waynez) September 12, 2021
I've been invested since the beginning of the year and now we are approaching the door that will open up NEW opportunities for us in the future.
Use your chance wisely and do not rush anything.
This is just "beginning"!😎$OCGN
— Xukki🌍 (@Xukki2) September 13, 2021
All of today’s talk has OCGN stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 51 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s an impressive jump over its daily average trading volume of 18.7 million shares.
OCGN stock was up 18% as of Monday afternoon.
