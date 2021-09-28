Prepare for Out-of-This-World Returns with Rocket Lab USA

There are a number of space-related investments out there nowadays. Yet, Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is different from the others. RKLB stock was just listed recently, and it already has the trading community talking.
For one thing, Rocket Lab isn’t celebrity-driven. So, if you’re seeking exposure to businesses that directly cater to wealthy space tourists like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Rather, Rocket Lab’s specialty is designing and manufacturing rockets and other spacecraft for businesses and organizations to use. As InvestorPlace contributor Chris MacDonald stated, “This company’s Photon spacecraft is something of an engineering marvel.”
So, strap in and get ready for the countdown as we launch an investigation into a new and exciting Nasdaq-listed space stock. You never know – there could be a moon shot any day now.
A Closer Look at RKLB Stock
Let’s go back to the beginning. RKLB stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq on Aug. 25, after the company completed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Vector Acquisition.
Prior to that event, the stock traded under the ticker symbol VACQ. Through the merger transaction, Rocket Lab took in gross proceeds of $777 million – not too bad at all.
Until the transition to the RKLB symbol, the share price stayed close to $10. In early September, however, the buyers came out in full force.
Believe it or not, on Sept. 9, the stock reached a high point of $21.34. The thing is, when a stock doubles in a few days, caution is definitely advised.
Unfortunately, the price chasers were promptly punished as RKLB stock soon fell back to earth. By Sept. 24, the share price was down to the $14 level.
Perhaps it was a case of SPAC hype, followed by the cooling-off period that often occurs afterwards.
Still, at least you should be able to pick up some shares at a more favorable price point now – but only if you believe in the company’s ambitious space-travel vision.
Ability to Deliver
During the SPAC merger process, Vector Acquisition CEO Alex Slusky proclaimed, “We are confident in Rocket Lab’s ability to deliver outstanding performance and reliability to drive long-term value for shareholders.”
That remained to be seen, of course. Thankfully, a Sept. 8 financial update provided ample ammo for Slusky’s contention.
The stats, which measure Rocket Lab’s fiscal performance during the first half of 2021, are unassailable.
We’re talking about $29.5 million in revenues, representing 237% year-over-year growth.
Furthermore, Rocket Lab reported a startling negative-to-positive expansion in gross margins, from -67% to 13%.
Plus, the company is only getting busier, with a backlog increasing from $59.9 million as of June 30, 2020, to $141.4 million a year later.
On a Mission
While other space-flight businesses seek out the spotlight with every mission, Rocket Lab is quietly innovating and executing.
Even as Rocket Lab launched three missions in the first half of 2021, followed by a fourth one in July, it seems that the media didn’t put any of this on the front page.
In total, there have been 21 launches of the company’s Electron vehicle. Additionally, Electron has deployed 105 satellites into orbit.
Clearly, Rocket Lab is on a quest to take space travel to the next level.
The company even entered into a study contract for a Mars mission.
Reportedly, Rocket Lab will develop two Photon spacecraft in support of the University of California, Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory for a NASA science mission.
Not too bad, for a business that doesn’t always grab the media’s attention.
The Bottom Line
There are a number of investable companies that offer exposure to the space travel market.
However, there’s something unique about Rocket Lab. The company seems to be more focused on innovation, than on getting recognized by the media.
There’s really nothing wrong with that. So, for a space-flight business that prioritizes progress above all else, feel free to check out Rocket Lab.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.