RNAZ Stock Alert: The Breast Cancer Study News Sending TransCode Therapeutics Soaring Today

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday as investors react to positive news from a breast cancer study.
According to a press release from the company, preclinical trial data for TTX-MC138 shows that it could be an effective treatment of breast cancer. TTX-MC138 is an RNA therapeutics treatment in development from the company.
Results from the preclinical study were published in Cancer Nanotechnology. It’s under the title “Radiolabeling and PET-MRI microdosing of the experimental cancer therapeutic, MN-anti-miR10b, demonstrates delivery to metastic lesions in a murine model of metastatic breast cancer.”
Michael Dudley, CEO of TransCode Therapeutics, said this in the release sending RNAZ stock higher today.
‘For TransCode, we believe this study further confirms the pharmacokinetic profile of TTX-MC138, supporting the viability of our platform for delivery of RNA-based therapy to metastatic solid tumors. Our preclinical data further suggest the therapeutic potential of TTX-MC138, and we look forward to our Phase 0 study which has the potential to establish clinical proof-of-concept for this therapy.”
So what does TransCode Therapeutics plan to do next? The company says it will file an exploratory investigational new drug application for TTX-MC138 in the first quarter of 2022. The goal is to use this for support of a Phase 0 study of its potential breast cancer treatment.
RNAZ stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s news. As of this writing, more than 147 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.1 million shares.
RNAZ stock was up 91.4% as of Thursday afternoon.
We’ve got more of the latest stock market news investors need to know about below!
InvestorPlace offers deep dives into the stock market daily to assist traders. Today’s no different with us covering what thas shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) on the move. You can get all those details from the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- PLUG Stock: Why One Analyst Is Betting on Plug Power Hitting $33
- NVAX Stock: The Big Covid-19 News Sending Novavax Shooting Higher
- ROKU Stock Price Prediction: Why Analyst Sees Roku Heading to $395
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed