Short Squeeze Stocks: ATER, MRIN and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Today, short squeeze stocks are once again in focus for investors. Then again, when have investors not been focused on this group of high-risk, high-reward stocks? It’s a speculator’s market right now, and investors who have put even a little risk capital toward such plays have often been rewarded.
Of course, picking the short squeeze stocks that actually spike in the near term and timing said purchase properly — that’s a more difficult task. Breaking down the data and finding the best opportunities out there among stocks with short squeeze potential can be daunting.
That said, there happen to be a number of great sources of information out there for investors looking to do just that. Outside of the traditional social media platforms many retail investors are aware of, Fintel is a site that publishes its top opportunities each and every week.
Let’s break down which companies Fintel thinks have the greatest potential to squeeze this week.
Top Short Squeeze Stocks for the End of September
According to Fintel’s short squeeze leaderboard, these five stocks top the list right now:
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) has moved up to the top spot in Fintel’s rankings this week. The company’s borrow-fee rate dropped to 88% from 100% last week, staying extremely high. Similarly, short interest in this stock remains sky-high at 37%.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is a relatively new addition to this list. The company’s substantial borrow-fee rate of 49% and short interest just below 10% puts this stock second on Fintel’s list this week.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) has continued to be one of the steady picks on this list. The company’s short interest and borrow-fee rate both sit around 25%, right in the sweet spot of other stocks that have seen impressive squeezes in the past.
- Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) is one of the few energy-related plays to make this list in the past few weeks. Camber’s short interest of 23% has surged over this past week, suggesting short sellers believe momentum is to the downside right now. Short squeeze enthusiasts are taking note.
- Finally, Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) is the last, but certainly not least, mention on this list. The company’s short interest and borrow-fee rates have increased over last week, sitting at 18% and 56%, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.