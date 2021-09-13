Short Squeeze Stocks: SPRT, ATER and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Today, the search for the top short squeeze stocks is on. Investors looking to profit off of the next parabolic surge in these popular stocks want to get in early to maximize their potential.
Of course, picking the ultimate winners out of the stocks that short-sellers dislike isn’t easy. There are many factors to consider, and the ability for a stock to actually squeeze requires a number of things to go right.
However, there are a number of sources of information retail investors use to inform their decision. Of course, popular social media platforms like Twitter and Discord do a lot of the heavy lifting. There’s also the highly popular r/WallStreetBets forum on Reddit, which has created an online community for folks to discuss their ideas.
However, another useful source investors use to gauge just how likely various stocks are to squeeze is Fintel. This site rates and ranks stocks on the basis of a number of key factors needed to induce a squeeze. Among these, short interest, borrow-fee rates and days to cover are key factors considered in the model.
Given the amount of interest in these stocks, let’s take a look at the top five on the list right now.
Top Short Squeeze Stocks for Third Week of September
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) continues to top the list, with a whopping short interest of 73% (it’s gone up), and a borrow-fee rate of 157% (also higher).
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) boasts a high short interest (36%) alongside a borrow-fee rate of 87%
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) has been a popular stock of late, given its short interest of 30% and a borrow-fee rate of 99%.
- Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) has popped up on this list largely due to the company’s high borrow-fee rate of 124%.
- Bit Mining (NYSE:BTCM) is another difficult stock to borrow, with an even higher borrow-fee rate of 147%.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.