Short-Squeeze Stocks: Top 10 Stocks With High Short Interest This Week

We’re seeing loads of interest from investors targeting short-squeeze stocks this week as meme rallies push several shares higher.
To complement that, we’re going over the 10 top stocks with high short interest this week that traders will want to keep in mind.
Let’s jump into that below!
Short-Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock starts us off with a short interest of 38.4%, a float of 20.36 million, and 22.42 million shares outstanding.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are up next with a short interest of 37.3%, a float of 115.82 million, and 123.95 million shares outstanding.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock joins the list with a short interest of 33.95%, a float of 36.29 million, and 42.16 million shares outstanding.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares take their spot with a short interest of 33.2%, a float of 26.94 million, and 35.78 million shares outstanding.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock is worth looking at with a short interest of 32.7%, a float of 104.14 million, and 118.87 million shares outstanding.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares are another possible target with a short interest of 32.2%, a float of 45.37 million, and 109.7 million shares outstanding.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock is a short-squeeze candidate with a short interest of 32.2%, a float of 28.23 million, and 33.2 million shares outstanding.
- Goodrx (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares follow that with a short interest of 30.9%, a float of 61.73 million, and 75.43 million shares outstanding.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock is another interesting one with a short interest of 30.8%, a float of 144.47 million, and 145.63 million shares outstanding.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares close out our short-squeeze stocks with a short interest of 30.7%, a float of 62.1 million, and 114.19 million shares outstanding.
We’ve got more stock market stories worth checking out below!
InvestorPlace offers the latest coverage of the stock market that traders will want to know about. That includes what’s happening with IronNet (NYSE:IRNT), Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI), and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares today. You can learn all about that at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- IRNT Stock: Why Is IronNet Squeezing 50% Higher Today?
- CEI Stock Alert: What Investors Are Saying About Camber Energy Today as Shares Soar
- CLOV Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Clover Health Today as Shares Begin a Run Higher
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.