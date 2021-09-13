Short-Squeeze Watch: What to Know as Investors Push Aterian (ATER) Stock Higher

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock is on the move again today as the meme stock rally continues to send shares higher on Monday.
There’s no recent news that investors need to know about with ATER on the rise. Instead, retail traders have targeted the stock for a short squeeze. As more traders pile in, shares of the stock are getting pushed much higher.
Before this most recent short squeeze kicked off, ATER stock was still trading below a fair bit below the $10 per share mark. However, shares have seen great growth these last few days and trading in the $17 range as of this writing.
Of course, traders will want to be careful about jumping into ATER stock. It’s completely possible we’ll see shares fall again and that could leave some investors stuck holding the bag.
This also isn’t the first time we’ve covered ATER stock at InvestorPlace. That includes taking a look at what traders were saying about the company last week when the current meme stock rally go its start.
We also covered ATER stock the last time it saw a burst in trading. That happened around the end of August. It was the result of a new shareholder perks program that was announced by the company at the time. You can learn about that at this link.
With renewed interest from retail traders comes heavy trading of ATER stock. As of this writing, more than 76 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 8.3 million shares.
ATER stock was up 43.8% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.