Silver Stocks: Why Are CDE, EXK, FSM, AG, SVM and PAAS Stocks Sliding Lower Today?

Silver stocks aren’t doing well on Wednesday and it looks like fears about the current economy are playing a part in that.
There’s plenty of chatter on social media lately about what’s happening in the U.S. That includes warnings about the government running out of funds, as well as talk of inflation. Among that are also concerns that a crash could be coming next month.
All of these factors are affecting silver stocks today and we’re getting into just how badly below!
Silver Stocks Falling
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) stock starts us off today with shares falling more than 5% today.
- Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) shares are up next with the stock also slipping over 5% as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) stock joins the list of those falling today with shares down more than 5% as of this writing.
- Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares are likewise on the decline as the stock takes an over 4% beating this afternoon.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is also among silver stocks down today with shares dipping close to 3% as of this writing.
Another factor likely affecting silver stocks today is low volume trading. Many of the shares above aren’t seeing trading volumes as high as their daily averages. That lack of activity could also be a factor affecting the stocks today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.