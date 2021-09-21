SLDB Stock Alert: Dear Solid Biosciences Investors, Mark Your Calendar for Sept. 23!

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock is rising higher today as investors prepare for an update from the company later this week.
Solid Biosciences will be providing an update on “long-term data from Patients 4-6 in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial of SGT-001 in patients with Duchenne.” It will present this data at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress.
The World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress is taking place from Sept. 20 to the 24th. Solid Biosciences’ presentation is set to take place on Sept. 23, which is Thursday.
An oral session including Vamshi Rao, MD, Attending Physician, Neurology, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Neurology and Epilepsy), Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, as well as an unnamed Ignite DMD clinical investigator will go over the results.
Solid Biosciences notes that the presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Anyone that wants to listen in must first sign up to attend the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress. You can do so at this link.
Holders of SLDB stock are excited about the upcoming news as heavy trading takes place today. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 560,000 shares.
SLDB stock was up 13.2% as of Tuesday afternoon.
