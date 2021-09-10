Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! We’re back at it again with one last day of trading this week and we’re kicking it off with a dive into Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers.
There’s plenty of news moving stocks during today’s pre-market hours. That includes earnings reports, clinical trial results, as well as COVID-19 news.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) stock is soaring nearly 40 % this morning after Stifel initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are rising more than 24% following the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is gaining over 23% after revealing that its novel coronavirus test can detect new variants.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares are sitting more than 20% higher on talk it could win a patent battle against Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock is climbing over 19% after settling an opioid case in New York.
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) shares are increasing 17% after announcing a new sale of its Proteus Plus tech.
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock is getting a more than 16% boost three months after going public via a SPAC merger.
- So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) shares are jumping over 15% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock is running more than 14% higher after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares are up over 14% after announcing a production agreement with Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).
10 Top Losers
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock is diving more than 32% after revealing results from a recent clinical trial.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares are taking an over 14% beating following its reveal of pricing for a public offering.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock is dropping more than 13% with the release of its first earnings report since going public.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares are falling over 13% after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is slipping more than 10% after a rally on Thursday.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares are declining over 7% on no apparent news this morning.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is decreasing more than 4% as it continues to fall on reports that its vaccine launch could take more time in India.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are losing over 4% of their value this morning.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock is dipping more than 4% after announcing pricing for a secondary stock offering.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down about 4% after a strong rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.