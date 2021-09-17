Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, trader! There’s only one day of trading left so let’s start it off right with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday.
We’re seeing more than a few reactions to meme stock rallies today with stocks rising and falling.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock is soaring more than 40% is what could be a short-squeeze of its shares.
- AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares are surging over 18% after the FDA expanded the Emergency Use Authorization for bamlanivimab in preventing or treating COVID-19.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock is rising more than 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares are increasing about 13% as they continue a week-long rally on clinical trial data.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) stock is gaining over 11% and it could be in symphony with CRVS stock.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are getting a 10% boost as retail traders have taken a likely to it lately.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock is jumping more than 8% roughly three weeks after going public via a SPAC merger.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares are heading over 8% higher as it suffers recent volatility thanks to Reddit traders.
- Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock is climbing nearly 8% after Bank of America initiated coverage with a buy rating and $30 price target on Wednesday.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares are up more than 7% on reports it plans to merge with State Street.
10 Top Losers
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock is pulling back over 10% after a meme stock rally yesterday.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares are likewise retreating more than 8% following a meme rally and recent earnings report.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock is taking an over 6% beating following a rally on news of a Technology Alliance Partner Connect agreement on Wednesday.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares are falling more than 6% on no clear news this morning.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) stock is dropping 6% after running higher on Thursday.
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares are decreasing over 5% after a rally when it started trading earlier this week.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock is slipping more than 5% after positive data gave it a boost yesterday.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are dipping over 4% after its reverse stock split went into effect yesterday.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock is losing more than 4% of its value today, which continues negative movement from Thursday.
- Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) close out the pre-market stock movers for today down over 4%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.