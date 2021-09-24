Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, trader! It’s the last day of the trading week and that we’re starting it off with a dive into Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers!
Earnings reports, clinical trial data, proposed public stock offerings are more are behind this morning’s stock movement.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock is soaring more than 28% on positive clinical trial data for its Psoriasis treatment.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are climbing over 26% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock is sitting close to 25% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares are increasing more than 17% on reports that IAC/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IAC) plans to acquire the company.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) stock is gaining 13% on no clear news this morning.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) shares are rising over 12% with the most recent news being it rasing $4.4 million in funding.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock is heading more than 9% higher with the release of its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares are jumping nearly 9% on what could be the start of a meme stock rally.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is getting an over 8% boost as retail traders take interest in the company.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares are up more than 8% as it recovers from recent dips.
10 Top Losers
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock is taking an over 13% beating following a proposed public stock offering.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares are falling more than 12% after rallying late on Thursday.
- Amplitude Healthcare (NASDAQ:AMHC) stock is dropping close to 12% following a rally yesterday on merger news.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares are also decreasing almost 12% after running higher Thursday on a $15 million share repurchase announcement.
- Medirom Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) stock is heading over 11% lower after an acquisition deal sent shares soaring yesterday.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are declining more than 9% as the stock comes off a high from a recent deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is slipping over 8% after a rally on cancer data Thursday.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares are dipping more than 8% on no clear news this morning.
- Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock is declining about 8% in pre-market trading today.
- Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.