Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! The weekend has come and gone and that means it’s time to get back into investing with a look at Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers.
We’re seeing lots of movement today from clinical trial results, earnings and more that have stocks on the move.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) stock is soaring more than 43% on news that ZOLL Medical Corporation is acquiring the company for $538 million.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares are climbing over 26% after announcing it will present new data at the ESMO 2021 Congress.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is sitting more than 24% higher as it continues a rally that started last week.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares are heading over 15% higher after the company announced a conference call to go over results from a clinical trial.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) stock is gaining more than 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares are rising nearly 12% as a meme stock rally continues.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is jumping over 11% on no clear news this morning.
- Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) shares are getting a more than 11% boost in pre-market trading.
- Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) stock is increasing over 11% this morning.
- Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) shares are up 11% as of Monday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is diving more than 36% after the U.S. dropped a COVID-19 vaccine deal.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares are taking an over 36% beating after announcing a proposed public underwritten offering for its stock.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock is falling more than 19% after the U.K. sent a termination notice to Valneva SE for the company’s coronavirus vaccine.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares are dropping over 14% in pre-market trading today.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock is decreasing more than 10% after getting a Nasdaq Exchange delisting notice.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares are declining over 8% as it continues a fall from Friday.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock is dipping more than 7%, which continues negative movement from last week.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares are slipping close to 7% roughly one month after making its Nasdaq debut.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is losing almost 7% of its value after a rally on Friday from meme stock traders.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after rallying on earnings results Friday.
