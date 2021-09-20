Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! We’re starting off the week right with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday.
Today’s early morning movers are being affected by clinical trial results, short-squeezes, and other factors.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock is surging more than 30% higher after releasing positive data from an ovarian cancer study.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares are soaring over 25% following the release of clinical trial results for its phenylketonuria treatment.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock is heading more than 20% higher as it prepares to present data at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress today.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares are climbing over 18% as positive momentum from continues following an AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announcement on Friday.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock is sitting more than 15% higher as a short-squeeze from last week continues.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are increasing over 8% in pre-market trading.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) stock is gaining more than 8% this morning.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares are getting an almost 8% boost after dipping late Friday.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock is jumping over 7% after presenting data at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress over the weekend.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares are up more than 6% despite a lack of news.
10 Top Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is taking a nearly 12% beating after a rally Friday on news of a streaming deal.
- Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares are falling over 11% after announcing new financing and its acquisition of IVS Phoenix.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock is dropping more than 11% as it continues negative movement from Friday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares are decreasing over 11% on no apparent news this morning.
- Prudential (NYSE:PRU) stock is declining more than 11% after announcing a stock offering in Hong Kong.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are slipping over 10% after running higher after-hours Friday.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock is dipping more than 9% following its merger with Support.com last week.
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares are losing over 9% of their value after gaining on Friday.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is toppling close to 9% after a short-squeeze lifted it higher last week.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% following a rally on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.