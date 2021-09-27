Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, investor! We’re starting off the week with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
We’re seeing a lot of movement from penny stocks this morning despite a lack of news. That means there’s plenty of retail and meme stock traders out their today pumping and dumping shares.
Let’s get into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) stock is rocketing more than 52% higher in what could be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares are surging over 45% on no clear news this morning.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is soaring more than 17% in what could be another meme stock rally.
- Nanoviricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) shares are rising roughly 14% on news it will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Thursday.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock is climbing over 11% after rallying on Friday from a shareholder update letter.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shares are gaining about 11%, which continues positive movement from Friday.
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) stock is increasing more than 10% as it continues a rally from Friday.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Rights (NYSE:OPPR) are up 10% in pre-market trading.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is digging over 8% higher in what could be a case of retail traders pushing it higher.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares are up nearly 8% despite a lack of recent news.
10 Top Losers
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock is diving more than 18% despite the release of positive study data this morning.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are taking an over 15% beating, which continues negative movement from Friday.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is dropping more than 8% on no apparent news today.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares are falling over 8% as it pulls back from a pump by retail traders last week.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock is decreasing more than 8%, which continues a fall from Friday.
- Medirom Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares are slipping almost 8% after a hair salon deal prompted a rally last week.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is declining over 7% in pre-market trading.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares are dipping more than 7% after releasing clinical trial data after-hours Friday.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) stock is retreating over 7% after a rally on Friday.
- Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% after rally most of last week.
