Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We're over halfway through the week now but we're not slacking with our biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
We’re seeing quite a few stocks rising and falling with rallies, as well as other news that has the market on the move this morning.
Now let's jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is rocketing more than 857% but this is due to a reverse stock split going into effect.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares are soaring over 60% as it continues its rally from Wednesday.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock is rising more than 41% after revealing positive data from a clinical trial.
- TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) shares are climbing nearly 39% as it experiences volatility after completing its SPAC merger last Friday.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock is surging 24% higher after the company announced it will consider strategic alternatives.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares are sitting close to 23% higher in what appears to be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) stock is jumping about 12% after announcing a special dividend of $7.01 per share from its sale of Walden e-Learning.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares are getting an over 11% boost as it continues to rally on news of a notice of allowance for a patent yesterday.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock is gaining more than 11% after announcing Paul Metcalf has joined it as the company’s next chief merchant.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) shares are increasing over 10% after an SEC filing revealed a new $300 million credit facility.
10 Top Losers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock is pulling back almost 8% after a rally yesterday.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares are dropping more than 6% after announcing plans to spend $490 million on a joint venture.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is decreasing over 6% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are declining more than 6% as of Thursday morning.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock is dipping over 5% after news of rising metal prices sent it surging higher earlier this week.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares are slipping more than 5% after the company announced a proposed public stock offering.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock is taking a nearly 5% beating despite a lack of news this morning.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are heading over 4% lower after the FDA pushed back the PDFUA goal date for accelerated approval of Nefecon.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) stock is losing more than 4% of its value as it continues negative momentum from Wednesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down over 4% after getting a boost from Q2 earnings yesterday.
