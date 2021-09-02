Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to get ready for another eventful day of trading and we’re kicking it off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
There’s plenty of different news moving shares today. That includes quite a few earnings reports, as well as updates from pharmaceutical companies that investors are going to want to know about.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock starts off the list soaring close to 38% higher as it continues a rally that started with its IPO earlier this week.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares are climbing 20% higher this morning after announcing an exclusive license agreement with Precision BioSciences (NNASDAQ:DTIL).
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock is rising about 16% higher on what looks to be a short-squeeze from retail traders.
- Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) shares are heading roughly 14% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) stock is increasing more than 13% just one day after joining the Nasdaq Exchange.
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) shares are sitting over 13% higher after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock is increasing nearly 13% in pre-market trading as it continues a rally that started a couple of weeks ago.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares are getting a more than 12% boost after releasing positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of its Alzheimer’s disease treatment.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock is rising over 11% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares are recovering more than 10% after the meme stock dipped yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock is diving over 52% this morning after announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares are taking a more than 21% beating after announcing the discontinuation of development for its hepatitis B treatment.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock is falling over 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares are dropping more than 10% after postponing a music festival due to coronavirus spread in Ohio.
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock is retreating about 10% after running higher yesterday on new filings for MDD and ADHD treatments.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares are also declining close to 10% this morning after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock is pulling back over 9% after a rally pushed it higher on Wednesday.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares are slipping around 9% with the release of its Q2 2021 earnings report.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is declining more than 8% after a recent rally sent it higher.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% after releasing earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2021.
