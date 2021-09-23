Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investor! We’re diving back into the stock market again today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’ve got loads of stock news to discuss as clinical trials, criminal probes, stock offerings, and more move the market.
Let’s talk about those pre-market stock movers now!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Amplitude Healthcare (NASDAQ:AMHC) stock is rocketing more than 79% higher on approval from shareholders for its merger with Jasper Therapeutics.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) shares are soaring nearly 30% after releasing its Key Performance Indicators for August 2021.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is climbing over 20% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are increasing roughly 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock is gaining more than 13% following a rally on Wednesday.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares are rising over 10% in pre-market trading today.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock is sitting 10% higher as it prepares to provide an update on clinical trial data this morning.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares are jumping more than 9% after one of its subsidiaries joined the Microsoft for Startups program.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) stock is getting a 9% boost as chatter on social media heats up.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are recovering over 8% after falling on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock is plummeting more than 58% following news of a criminal probe and the company withdrawing its guidance for 2021.
- Magal Security System (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares are diving over 30% on no obvious news this morning.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock is falling 10% after announcing pricing for a public stock offering.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are taking a more than 8% beating as it pulls back from a strong rally on Wednesday.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is dropping almost 8% following a rally yesterday.
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares are decreasing over 7%
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is slipping more than 6% after revealing dividend prices yesterday boosted the shares.
- Nanoviricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) shares are declining over 6%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock is dipping more than 5% after gaining during trading hours on Wednesday.
- Aluminum Corp. of China (NYSE:ACH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 4% following a major rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.