Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off your Thursday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers!
Several factors are affecting stock this morning. Among them are short-squeezes, Reddit traders, public offerings, and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers now!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Superior Drilling (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) stock is soaring more than 32% in what appears to be a short-squeeze of the shares.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares are climbing over 23% following the release of a shareholder letter covering an acquisition and other updates.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is sitting more than 18% higher after a sharp dip near close following a meme stock rally yesterday.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are rising over 17% after a sympathy rally with Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) yesterday.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is getting a more than 15% boost after falling on Wednesday.
- Orion (NYSE:ORN) shares are jumping over 14% after announcing contract awards close to $200 million.
- Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) stock is heading more than 13% higher after resolving an Irish tax assessment.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares are increasing close to 11% on no clear news this morning.
- Dole (NYSE:DOLE) stock is gaining over 10% as Reddit WallStreetBets takes interest in the stock.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares are up more than 10% as it prepares to join the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is diving over 23% after announcing the pricing of a public offering.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are dropping more than 13% after announcing an agreement for a registered direct placement of shares and common stock.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is falling over 8% in pre-market trading.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares are decreasing more than 5% as it continues to fall from a rally on Tuesday thanks to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) news.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock is slipping over 5%, which continues negative movement from Wednesday.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares are declining more than 5% after a rally yesterday on asset acquisition news.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock is dipping over 5% on no apparent news this morning.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares are pulling back more than 4% after rallying on cancer drug news Wednesday.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) stock is losing roughly 4% of its value as it continues to fall from a high earlier this week.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 3% following a rally from a meeting with the FDA yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.