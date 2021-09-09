Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off the day with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
There’s a lot of reason for stocks to be moving today. from earnings reports to clinical trial data, and with that comes winners and losers.
Let’s get into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock is soaring more than 20% after revealing new cancer data from a clinical trial.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares are rising over 16 % as it prepares to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference next week.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock is gaining more than 14 % with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares are climbing over 13 % on news of a collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock is sitting more than 10 % higher as it recovers from a fall yesterday.
- Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) shares are increasing over 8% after announcing its acquisition of Plain Sight Innovations.
- Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) stock is jumping more than 8% on merger plans with Abitibi Royalties, and Golden Valley Mines.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares are getting an over 7 % boost ahead of its earnings report coming out tomorrow.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is heading more than 6% higher ahead of its presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference next week.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are up over 6% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock is diving more than 55% after the FDA denied its request to use lenzilumab to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are taking a more than 19% beating after a strong run yesterday on e-scooter fleet news.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are falling over 8%
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock is dropping more than 7% after announcing the pricing of a public offering.
- HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares are decreasing over 7%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock is slipping more than 7% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- DouYu International Holdings (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares are declining over 7% as it continues a fall from Wednesday.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock is dipping close to 7% after a rally on the previous day of trading.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) stock is sitting more than 6% lower on no clear news this morning.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down over 6% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.