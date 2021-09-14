Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off the day with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
So what has stocks on the move today? There’s a large range of reasons including clinical trial data, merger deal updates and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock is soaring more than 32% after announcing a special dividend of $3.50 per share.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares are rising over 14% after announcing positive data from a recent clinical trial.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock is jumping more than 13% in pre-market trading despite a lack of news.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are climbing over 12% in what could be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock is gaining more than 11% on no clear news this morning.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares are heading over 9% higher this morning.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) stock is sitting more than 8% higher as it continues to rally following the release of positive clinical trial data yesterday.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares are increasing over 8% after announcing plans to acquire 365 Cannabis.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is getting a more than 6% boost thanks to a meme stock rally.
- Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) shares are up over 6% as it continues to ride a uranium stock rally from yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) stock is diving close to 11% after running higher in a rally on Monday.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares are falling more than 6% as it sees heavy volatility following a merger update.
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is dropping about 6% after revealing a proposed secondary public stock offering by a stockholder.
- Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) shares are decreasing over 5% after pushing higher yestereday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are slipping more than 5% this morning.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is declining just over 5% despite revealing a scale-up of its kidney healthcare model.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares are pulling back 5% after a rally yesterday sent it about 8% higher.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) stock is heading more than 4% lower as it retreats following a recent meem stock rally.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) shares are seeing an over 4% loss as it retreats after running higher on Monday.
- Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) stock closes out the pre-market stock movers down 4% on no obvious news.
