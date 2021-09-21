Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! Another busy day of trading is already underway as we look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Movement during today’s pre-market comes from several factors. Among them are clinical trial data, public stock offerings, FDA responses, and more.
Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nanoviricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) stock is surging more than 38% higher on positive COVID-19 treatment news this morning.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares are climbing nearly 27% in what appears to be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock is soaring over 12% after announcing pricing for a public stock offering.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) shares are rising more than 11% as retail traders take interest in them.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is sitting over 9% higher as it starts to recover from a fall last week.
- Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) shares are getting a more than 9% boost as they rally after a dip on Monday.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock is jumping 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares are gaining close to 9% as it gains back losses from the stock market drop yesterday.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock is flying over 7% higher after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday following the completion of its SPAC merger with Atlas Crest Investment.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) shares are up more than 7% after revealing new data from a clinical trial.
10 Top Losers
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock is diving over 27% following a Complete Response Letter from the FDA denying a New Drug Application.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares are taking a more than 18% beating as it comes off a rally yesterday from clinical trial data.
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) stock is falling almost 15% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares are retreating over 12% after rallying higher on Monday.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock is decreasing more than 11% on no clear news this morning.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares are declining over 9% after a rally on Monday.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is retreating more than 8% after rallying higher yesterday.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares are dipping over 7% as it joins the large list of companies falling after a rally on Monday.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock is dropping more than 6% as it continues a drop from Monday.
- Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down 6% despite a lack of recent news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.