Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning.
A few examples of what’s behind stock movement today are insider buying, Navy contracts, earnings, and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers now!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Planet Green Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) stock is soaring more than 36% higher following an SEC filing that shows its CEO acquiring 1.32 million shares.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares are climbing over 21% after announcing a contract from The Office of Naval Research to develop an atomic clock.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) stock is gaining more than 17% likely on another pump and dump.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares are sitting over 15% higher in what appears to be a short-squeeze.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock is increasing more than 10% on no clear news this morning.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares are jumping over 9% following the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) is getting a more than 8% boost this morning.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock is rising over 8% after winning a multi-product sales order to export to Israel.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares are heading more than 6% higher after raising its long-term guidance.
- New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) stock is up over 6%, which continues positive movement from Monday.
10 Top Losers
- Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) shares are taking a more than 12% beating after a meme stock rally yesterday.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) stock is dropping over 11% after rallying higher on Monday.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are falling more than 10% in pre-market trading.
- Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock is decreasing nearly 9% after cutting over 50% of its workforce to reduce costs.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares are dipping over 9% after gaining yesterday on a NASA deal to send humans to Mars.
- Spar Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) stock is declining almost 9% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares are slipping more than 8%, which continues movement from yesterday.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock is losing over 6% of its value as it continues its fall from Monday.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are heading more than 6% lower after a rally yesterday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down about 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.