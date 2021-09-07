Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

DFNS and JAGX are leading today's lists

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 7, 2021, 7:32 am EDT

Welcome back, trader! It’s been a long holiday weekend but we’re jumping right back into the swing of things with a look at the pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!

We’re seeing loads of movement from medical stocks today as shares in the sector rise and fall for various reasons.

Let’s dive into those pre-market stock movers below!

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

  1. IronNet (NYSE:DFNS) stock starts us off rocketing more than 83% higher in what looks to be a meme stock rally.
  2. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares are up next as they soar over 50% higher after getting 501(k) clearance for its RenovoCath delivery system to treat solid tumors.
  3. Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock is climbing nearly 36% higher this morning despite a lack of news.
  4. InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares are sitting roughly 20% higher in pre-market trading.
  5. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock is rising more than 16% after revealing a $3.9 billion buyout deal.
  6. ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares are increasing close to 14% ahead of a presentation at a conference this week.
  7. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) stock is gaining over 13% as it continues a rally from last week.
  8. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are getting a 13% boost on news it will join the S&P 500.
  9. Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is running close to 11% higher on news that the Department of Defense is purchasing more of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine.
  10. Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are up more than 10% as it continues a rally from Friday.

10 Top Losers

  1. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is diving over 19% ahead of a one-for-three reverse stock split tomorrow.
  2. Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares are taking an almost 19% beating after the European Patent Office rejected its appeal.
  3. Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) stock is falling more than 14% in pre-market trading today.
  4. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares are dropping over 14% after announcing a conference call and webcast next week to go over its first half of 2021.
  5. Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock is decreasing more than 10% after a rally on Friday.
  6. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares are declining over 7% as it prepares for a conference call tomorrow to discuss an exclusive license deal for Foralumab.
  7. NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock is dipping more than 6%, which continues negative movement from Friday.
  8. Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares are retreating over 6% following a rally on Friday.
  9. OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock is losing more than 5% of its value on no apparent news this morning.
  10. Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares close out today’s pre-market stock movers down over 5% after rallying higher on Friday.

