Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re jumping back into the stock market as we take a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
We’ve got loads of stocks to talk about today and several reasons for them to be rising and falling. Among those are growing chicken fat, insider buying, clinical trial results, and more.
Let’s get to those pre-market stock movers now!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock is surging more than 28% higher on heavy pre-market trading but no news.
- MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) shares are soaring over 16% after announcing its success in growing “700 grams of pure chicken fat biomass in a single production run.”
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock is climbing more than 11% as it recovers from a fall yesterday.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares are rising over 9% as it also regains ground following a dip on Tuesday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is sitting more than 9% higher in what could be a short-squeeze of the shares.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares are increasing about 9% as traders take interest in the penny stock this morning.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock is getting an over 8% boost on news of Director Jinn Wi picking up 50,000 shares of the stock.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares are jumping more than 7% after the company launched a CBD product for pain management.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) stock is gaining over 7% as it prepares for a shareholder update conference call on Monday.
- Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) shares are up more than 7% ahead of a special shareholder meeting today to vote on its business merger with Sarcos.
10 Top Losers
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock is plummeting over 38% after a Phase 3 clinical trial failed to meet its primary goal.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares are diving more than 25% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock is taking an over 25% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are dropping more than 25% after revealing a one-for-10 reverse stock split that will take place after-hours today.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is falling over 14% following its pricing of a public stock offering.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) shares are decreasing nearly 11% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Nanoviricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) stock is declining more than 10% after a rally on Tuesday from COVID-19 news.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are slipping over 8% after announcing the FDA has extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application of Nefecon.
- Melco Resorts and Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock is dipping more than 8% as it continues negative momentum from Macau news yesterday.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% just one day after they started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.