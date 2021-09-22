Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’re halfway through the week and starting off Wednesday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for today.
Earnings, public share offerings, and more are behind the rises and falls in pre-market trading today! It’s also worth noting that many stocks are still recovering from the Evergrande (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) hit on Monday.
Now let’s talk about those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is rocketing close to 75% higher after entering into a revenue share agreementh with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG) Google.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares are soaring almost 23% in what appears to be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock is rising more than 19% following a filing disclosing the sale of 1.2 million shares by a more than 10% owner.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares are gaining over 16% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock is increasing mover than 16% on no clear news in pre-market hours.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are climbing over 15% higher following the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock is jumping more than 14% as retail traders push it higher.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are getting an over 12% boost on no apparent news this morning.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is sitting nearly 12% higher in pre-market trading this morning.
- Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) shares are up about 10%, which continues a rally from yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock is pulling back 17% after a short-squeeze rally yesterday.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares are diving roughly 12% this morning after announcing a proposed public offering of its common stock.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock is falling more than 9% as it fails to maintain the $1 share price required for trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares are decreasing over 8% as it continues negative movement from a public stock offering announcement.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is retreating more than 8% after a rally on Tuesday.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares are taking an over 5% beating after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock is slipping more than 4% as it continues a fall from yesterday.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are dipping over 4% after a rally yesterday on news of a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock is heading more than 4% lower after a rally on Tuesday.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 4% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.